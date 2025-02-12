Joeben Bevirt Sells 1,706 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $12,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,450. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,655 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $13,819.25.

On Monday, January 6th, Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,886 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $192,998.88.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,472,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,388,702. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 218.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

