Splash Beverage Group Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer and Independent Director**

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: SBEV) recently reported in an 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Julius Ivancsits has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer on February 7, 2025. The company mentioned that Mr. Ivancsits’s resignation from the CFO position was not due to any disagreements with Splash Beverage Group on operational matters, policies, or accounting principles.

The firm is actively evaluating potential successors for the CFO role, with a preferred candidate having concluded the interview process and is currently undergoing a background check. The company aims for a smooth transition and anticipates on-boarding the new CFO as soon as feasible. Mr. Ivancsits’s departure will be effective on February 18, 2025, and the company expressed gratitude for his service.

In a related development, Dr. John Paglia notified the Board on the same day of his intention to resign as an independent director and a member of the respective committees, effective March 7, 2025. Dr. Paglia’s decision to step down was not due to any contentions or disputes with either the company or the Board regarding operational practices. Dr. Paglia will support the company in finding a suitable candidate for the position of Audit Chair. Splash Beverage Group appreciated Dr. Paglia’s contributions and the help provided in finding a replacement for his role.

As per the filing, Splash Beverage Group, Inc. confirmed the details by affixing the necessary signatures on the form on February 12, 2025. The document was signed by Robert Nistico, the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

This news represents significant changes in the leadership structure of Splash Beverage Group, Inc., reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to ensure continuity and effectiveness in its executive team.

The market may react to these developments and the process of identifying suitable replacements for the roles of Chief Financial Officer and independent director at Splash Beverage Group, Inc., will be closely watched by industry observers and investors.

