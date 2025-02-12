Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Paul W. Breaux Sells 1,362 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,387,059.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carvana Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $267.97. 2,133,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,536. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26,823.82 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $272.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 90.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,361,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,463,000 after purchasing an additional 610,234 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,987,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Carvana by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,893,000 after buying an additional 107,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.29.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

