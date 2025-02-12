Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) VP Sells 6,005 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 6,005 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $213,717.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,193.97. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. 537,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,314. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.36. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LQDT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

