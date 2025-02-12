Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of ELEMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,366. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.
About Elemental Altus Royalties
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elemental Altus Royalties
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.