Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of ELEMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,366. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

About Elemental Altus Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.