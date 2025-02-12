Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.3% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $628.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $629.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.07.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

