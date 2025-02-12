Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Up 79,400.0% in January

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 79,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Performance

Shares of EGFEY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,382. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

