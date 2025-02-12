Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Up 79,400.0% in January

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 79,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Performance
Shares of EGFEY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,382. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.30.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile
