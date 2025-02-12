Avion Wealth Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

