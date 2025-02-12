Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after acquiring an additional 352,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,582,000 after acquiring an additional 350,171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $299.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.36 and its 200-day moving average is $286.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $243.35 and a 1-year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.