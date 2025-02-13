AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 4,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $257.92 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.13.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.43.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

