Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 997.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 935,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,738,000 after buying an additional 850,442 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 627,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 539,275 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,768,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,974,000 after purchasing an additional 475,919 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 377,396 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,297,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

