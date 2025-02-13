Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

ACGL stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 176,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.06. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 188.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

