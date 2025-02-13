iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.15 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $164.34 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.14 and a 200 day moving average of $189.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

