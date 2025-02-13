Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 255.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

