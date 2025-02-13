Hemington Wealth Management Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $290.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.87.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.