Hemington Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $255.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $259.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

