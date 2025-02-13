PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

