Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $10.40.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. Research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pitney Bowes

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $226,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lauren Freemen-Bosworth sold 42,308 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $343,540.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,664 shares in the company, valued at $151,551.68. This represents a 69.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

