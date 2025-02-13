Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.
Shares of NYSE:PBI traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $10.40.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. Research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
