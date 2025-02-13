Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 31.3% – Still a Buy?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 31.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 361,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 89,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.
About Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
