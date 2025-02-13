Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 308 ($3.83), with a volume of 90297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($3.86).
Strategic Equity Capital Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £142.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 323.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 338.77.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Howard Williams purchased 107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £346.68 ($431.52). Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.
Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile
Strategic Equity Capital is a specialist alternative equity Trust.
Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.
SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.
