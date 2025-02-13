Best Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today – February 13th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, WaveDancer, and AltC Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to the stocks of companies with a relatively small market capitalization, typically ranging from a few hundred million to several billion dollars. These stocks are generally considered to have high growth potential but also higher volatility and risk compared to larger companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.01. 50,187,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,045,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

WaveDancer (WAVD)

WaveDancer, Inc. develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

NASDAQ WAVD traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,554,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,164. WaveDancer has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,768,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80.

