Thor Energy (LON:THR) Trading Up 13% – Still a Buy?

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report) shares were up 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 324,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 460,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.36.

About Thor Energy

Thor Energy PLC (ASX / AIM: THR) is an exploration company with a focus on uranium and energy metals that are crucial in the shift to a ‘green’ energy economy. Thor has a number of highly prospective projects that give shareholders exposure to uranium, nickel, copper, lithium and gold. Our projects (link) are located in Australia and the USA, both of which are top mining jurisdictions, and are poised for discovery success.

