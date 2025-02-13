Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) on 1/28/2025.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

AVGO traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.61. 11,791,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,585,330. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 856.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after buying an additional 908,585 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 797.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.