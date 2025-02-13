CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Short Interest Update

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

SPC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.80. 15,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,580. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 million, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

