Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Short Interest Up 51.7% in January

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 24.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMLR traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 188,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,695. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.17. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $81.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Semler Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Semler Scientific by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

