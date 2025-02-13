Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Up 166.1% in January

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 166.1% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Senstar Technologies Stock Performance

SNT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.52. 23,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,257. Senstar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 million, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

About Senstar Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senstar Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Senstar Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:SNT Free Report ) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Senstar Technologies worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

