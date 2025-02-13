LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 2905228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.66.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in LexinFintech by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 25.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,107,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 226,479 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 235.5% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 726,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 510,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

