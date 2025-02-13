Promising Real Estate Stocks To Consider – February 13th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Charles Schwab are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks refer to publicly traded companies that invest in, manage, or develop real estate properties. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the real estate sector and potentially earn returns through dividends or capital appreciation. They can encompass a wide range of real estate asset classes, such as residential, commercial, industrial, or healthcare properties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.98. 4,588,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331,963. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,099,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,140,438. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

SCHW traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $80.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,094,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,260,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

See Also