Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/4/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $585.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2025 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $595.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $605.00 to $670.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $590.00 to $610.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $635.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $591.00.
- 1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $600.00 to $630.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $654.00 to $644.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $565.00 to $645.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $572.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $618.00 to $665.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $614.00.
- 1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $584.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $600.00 to $660.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $575.00 to $591.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2025 – Mastercard was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/14/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $572.00 to $584.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2024 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $591.00 to $588.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2024 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $564.00 to $654.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of MA traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $566.55. 1,116,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $533.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $576.94.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
