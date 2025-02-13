Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $585.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $595.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $605.00 to $670.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $590.00 to $610.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $635.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $591.00.

1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $600.00 to $630.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $654.00 to $644.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $565.00 to $645.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $572.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $618.00 to $665.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $614.00.

1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $584.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $600.00 to $660.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $575.00 to $591.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Mastercard was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $572.00 to $584.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $591.00 to $588.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $564.00 to $654.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $566.55. 1,116,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $533.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $576.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

