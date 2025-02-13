Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. Zoetis updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.100 EPS.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $11.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,218,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.08 and a 200 day moving average of $179.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $200.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

