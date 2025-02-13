Castle Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 1.4% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $217.54 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.96 and a 12 month high of $221.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.51.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

