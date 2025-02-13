Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 172 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. CWM LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Raymond James by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Raymond James by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $198,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,730.03. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,755.36. The trade was a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $161.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

