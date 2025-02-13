Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.31.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $198.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

