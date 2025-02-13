Consolidated Planning Corp Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT stock opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.