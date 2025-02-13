Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $186.33 and last traded at $184.50, with a volume of 25078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.81.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
Featured Stories
