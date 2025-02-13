Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $265.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.82.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

