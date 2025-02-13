Castle Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 2.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $657.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

