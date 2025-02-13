Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 1,697 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 2.0% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 362,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,523,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $225.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.58 and its 200-day moving average is $205.65.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

