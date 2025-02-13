Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 920471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.
CLDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
