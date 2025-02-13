Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $2,998,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $1,484,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 8.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:FIX opened at $398.45 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.09 and a 12-month high of $553.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts have commented on FIX shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.