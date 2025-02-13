Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,238,000. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,674,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFA opened at $80.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

