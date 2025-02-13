Savant Capital LLC Has $2 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in International Paper by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,896.55. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

International Paper Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. International Paper has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

