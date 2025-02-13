Renishaw (LON:RSW) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,975 ($37.03) and last traded at GBX 3,287.50 ($40.92), with a volume of 109040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,580 ($44.56).

Renishaw Trading Down 10.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,406.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,379.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,395.98.

Renishaw Company Profile

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

