Arlington Trust Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $351.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $352.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

