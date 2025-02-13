Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

In related news, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,022.85. This represents a 19.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 546.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GPK opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.46. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

