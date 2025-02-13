Certuity LLC Invests $346,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,094 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,713,956,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,887,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,060,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,055,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,248,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $298.44 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.82 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.94.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.38%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

