Constant Guidance Financial LLC Invests $5.75 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,000. Chubb accounts for approximately 5.1% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $264.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

