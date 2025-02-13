ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Receives Federal Reserve Approval for Merger with Fentura Financial Inc: Date Set for Merger Pending Conditions Met

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System has approved its planned Merger with Fentura Financial Inc.

The merger, which originates from an Agreement and Plan of Merger inked between ChoiceOne and Fentura on July 25, 2024, sets ChoiceOne as the surviving entity after Fentura merges with it. The Merger Agreement was detailed in ChoiceOne’s prior Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 25, 2024.

While the Federal Reserve’s green light is a significant step forward, the completion of the merger is contingent on meeting certain customary closing conditions specified within the Merger Agreement.

The disclosure also included forward-looking statements, emphasizing the uncertainties that come with such predictions. ChoiceOne clarified that the actual outcomes may deviate from anticipated results due to various risk factors such as timely satisfaction of closing conditions, potential termination events, and unexpected economic or business environment challenges. The company highlighted its commitment to update stakeholders promptly in the event of any modifications or clarifications to these forward-looking statements.

Further risk factors and detailed information pertinent to the proposed merger can be found in ChoiceOne’s prior SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023, available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

Upon the finalization of the merger, the combined entity is expected to leverage strategic benefits and financial advantages, ultimately enhancing its future financial performance.

In adherence to regulatory standards, and pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report was officially signed by Adom J. Greenland, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., on February 12, 2025.

