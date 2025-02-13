PodcastOne (PODC) Announces Financial Results for Q3 2024

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: PODC) recently disclosed its operating and financial highlights for the third quarter and nine months concluding on December 31, 2024. The company issued a press release on February 12, 2025, summarizing these results. This information has been made available in accordance with a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The press release detailed the firm’s performance metrics and financial outcomes for the specified period. It’s essential to note that the data provided in the press release, along with the accompanying Exhibit 99.1, is not to be classified as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, the information is not subject to the liabilities outlined in that section nor is it to be integrated by reference into any filings pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except through specific references in such filings.

Furthermore, PodcastOne, Inc. revealed plans to host a conference call and audio webcast on February 12, 2025, to discuss its business update and financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. A press release dated February 5, 2025, outlined this upcoming event, as indicated in Exhibit 99.2 of the 8-K filing.

During the conference call, PodcastOne’s President, Kit Gray, and Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Sullivan, will narrate the key insights regarding the quarterly outcomes. Detailed information about accessing the call, including the date, time, and webcast link, along with the replay availability, was also provided in the press release.

Exhibit 99.1 and 99.2, along with other relevant filings, are now accessible for public review and offer more comprehensive insights into PodcastOne’s recent financial trajectory. Investors and stakeholders can delve further into the specifics outlined in these documents, emphasizing the company’s commitment to transparency and disclosure.

It’s worth noting that PodcastOne operates as an emerging growth company, as defined by the provisions in Section 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. The firm has not elected to utilize the extended transition period for adhering to new or revised financial accounting standards under Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

PodcastOne’s initiatives and financial announcements are anticipated to provide investors and industry analysts with essential insights into the company’s progress and future prospects.

For further details, interested parties can explore the complete set of financial statements and exhibits provided in the Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read PodcastOne’s 8K filing here.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

