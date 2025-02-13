Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 709722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

